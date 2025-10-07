Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gianforte, Vivek Ramaswamy to speak at Montana State University Turning Point event

The "This is the Turning Point Tour" event will be held at Brick Breeden Field House, with seating for 3,300 people
MSU NEWS
BOZEMAN — The "This is the Turning Point Tour" makes a stop at Montana State University Tuesday evening. It's the tour Charlie Kirk was on at the time of his death last month at a university in Utah.

The event features Gov. Greg Gianforte and Vivek Ramaswamy and will take place in the Brick Breeden Field House at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to MSU, the fieldhouse will be configured to seat 3,300 people.

Here are some more details:

  • First-come first first-served with students' entry granted before the general public.
  • Parking: Campus Lots 15, 20 and 25. Guests arriving before 5 pm will need to follow campus visitor guidelines
  • Prohibited Items: No bags or purses of any kind. Full list of prohibited items found here – https://msubobcats.com/sports/2018/6/20/clearbags
  • To register for your free admission, please go to the Turning Point USA website - https://tpusa.com/.
  • More information is available on the university's website.
