Gavin Woltjer named interim director of Billings parks department

The city of Billings announced Wednesday that Library Director Gavin Woltjer has been named the interim director for the city's parks and recreation department.

Woltjer will begin his new role March 31, and it will last for one year.

Woltjer is replacing Mike Pigg, who is retiring after two years in the position.

During the transition, Assistant Library Director Kelsie Rubich will work as acting library director.

Woltjer has been library director for eight years. On Friday, the Billings Public Library will be presented with the Library of the Year award, which the city said in a news release marks a culmination of Woltjer's efforts.