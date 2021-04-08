Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas prices set to rise in Montana as travel demand rises

items.[0].videoTitle
New report shows more energy demand, higher gas prices for summer
gas pump station car fuel
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 22:07:07-04

The U.S. Energy Information Agency is out with its new short-term energy outlook for the nation.

The new April report predicts a significant increase in U.S. oil and gas production, while consumers should brace for higher gas prices for the summer driving season.

From April through September, pump prices are projected to average $2.78 per gallon, up from an average of $2.07 per gallon last summer.

Those numbers reflect higher crude oil prices and an expected jump in gas consumption with more people driving again as the COVID vaccines are widely distributed.

The bottom line for US households: Expect to pay about $480 more on motor fuel in 2021 compared with 2020.

In Billings, according to GasBuddy.com daily survey of 81 stations, gas prices are unchanged over the past week, averaging $2.68 a gallon Wednesday, nearly 75 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the Q2 Streaming App