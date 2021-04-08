Gas prices set to rise in Montana as travel demand rises

The U.S. Energy Information Agency is out with its new short-term energy outlook for the nation.

The new April report predicts a significant increase in U.S. oil and gas production, while consumers should brace for higher gas prices for the summer driving season.

From April through September, pump prices are projected to average $2.78 per gallon, up from an average of $2.07 per gallon last summer.

Those numbers reflect higher crude oil prices and an expected jump in gas consumption with more people driving again as the COVID vaccines are widely distributed.

The bottom line for US households: Expect to pay about $480 more on motor fuel in 2021 compared with 2020.

In Billings, according to GasBuddy.com daily survey of 81 stations, gas prices are unchanged over the past week, averaging $2.68 a gallon Wednesday, nearly 75 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.