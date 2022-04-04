Gas line break shuts down busy Billings road

BILLINGS - A gas line break has shut down a busy Billings roadway.
Billings police said the break has forced the closure of Shiloh Road north of Grand Avenue to Avenue C.
Both northbound and soutbound lanes were closed, police said on Twitter.
