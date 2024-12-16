Furry and festive: Santa's sleigh gets a boost from Huntley's mini-highland cows

HUNTLEY — On Saturday, Kylie Walker took her mini-highland cow, Sterling, to join Santa Claus for a community event in Shephard, Montana.

“We call him Santa’s Montana friend," said Mackenzie Ramer, the peer director at Shephard's volunteer fire department, where the event was held.

Walker has run KOW'S Mini Cows out of her ranch in Huntley since 2020.

"Living in Montana, I thought everyone knew what a cow was. I figured everyone had seen a cow – that’s not true," said Walker, who regularly takes her cows to be shown and photographed.

She admits she understands the novelty of her more than 30 mini highland cows' appearance with shaggy fur, tiny stature, and miniature horns.

“When people started asking (to see the cows), I couldn’t say ‘no,'" said Walker.

Her love for animals, which now includes 50 horses, nine cats, two pigs, and "a couple dogs," began with her family; her aunt, Brenda Stahl, in particular.

"I had an aunt that used to take in any stray animal. She had blind calves, goats, sheep, horses, everything," said Walker.

She said she hopes to inspire the same love and intrigue for animals and agriculture in future generations.

“Seems like a lot of people either aren’t aware of where their food comes from. They just have no idea rural areas are getting bought up. They’re getting built on. You’re losing land," said Walker.