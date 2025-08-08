Fundraiser for Anaconda shooting victims’ families builds momentum

BILLINGS— The fundraiser for the Anaconda shooting victims’ families is building momentum as bars, businesses and individuals contribute across Montana and outside the state.

It has raised over $7,000, and many bars have pledged to donate all or a portion of their bar sales on August 16 to the effort.

The money will go towards the Owl Bar. Melissa Beaver is the daughter of the owner of the Owl Bar, David Gwerder.

She said her father plans to divide the money he receives from the fundraiser between the families of the four shooting victims.

“My father does not want to take a penny of anything that is being donated. He wants every penny to be split four ways with all the victims' families. He is going to spend his own money out of pocket to fix anything that needs to be done at the bar,” Beaver said.

Beaver has been communicating with the owner of High Tide Casino and Bar, Rachel Dehler, who started the fundraiser Saturday.

“I'm just at a loss of words for how beautiful this really is and for what Rachel has done. She has put her soul into this situation, and she has helped us tremendously,” Beaver said.

Her gratitude extends beyond the donations. She said the widespread support has been overwhelming.

“I have known each victim personally for a very long time and I know that some of them would not have been able to afford a beautiful funeral and now with all these donations and the help from strangers to get to have something beautiful to remember them by,” Beaver said.

For updates on the businesses participating in the fundraiser, you can visit the Anaconda Tragedy Facebook page.

To access the fundraiser online, visit this link.