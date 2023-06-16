Fromberg under precautionary boil water order

The town of Fromberg lost water pressure for a couple hours Thursday and remains on a precautionary boil order.

Mayor Tim Nottingham says the 300,000-gallon storage tank ran low, which caused the town’s 200 homes to lose water pressure.

He says the tank was not communicating with the pump station, which is about a mile away.

Homes lost pressure around 4 p.m., and it was back by around 6 p.m.

Nottingham says the water tank will be monitored manually until the equipment is fixed.

He says the water is fine, but just to make sure, Fromberg is waiting for tests to come back from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The fire department was also concerned but now has water in case of a fire.