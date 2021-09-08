Watch
Fromberg crash victim identified

Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the man who was found dead in a vehicle partially submerged in a Fromberg irrigation ditch.

Donald Weigel, 73, was found deceased in his vehicle on Sept. 4, according to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan. Weigel's car was found upside down in the Bartlett Ditch on Saturday evening by an area landowner.

An autopsy confirmed Weigel drowned after his car crashed and overturned in the ditch after traveling through a pasture.

The investigation is ongoing.

