From the ring to the road: boxers and bikers chase Junior Olympic dreams

BILLINGS — On the south side of town, in a gym that used to be a church, sixteen-year-olds Mia Roz Garcia and Blake Hultgren are preparing for a shot at glory.

Garcia is a two-time national champion who won the Junior Olympics in 2023. Hultgren is ranked third in the nation in his amateur weight class. Both are bound for the Junior Olympics this June. First, however, they and their three other teammates, have to raise the money for the cost of the event.

The price of the dream is steep — $5,000 per person for five team members of Grit & Grind Athletics. To help cover the cost, the young athletes and their coaches teamed up with the Bad Seven Motorcycle Club. Together, they launched a grassroots campaign, knocking on doors, selling raffle tickets for dozens of prizes donated by local businesses, and revving engines to draw attention to their cause.

Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

“Sometimes, when people knock on your door you don’t come. If you got all kinds of noise like (our motorcycles), you come look and see what’s going on,” said Jaron Mitchell, president of the motorcycle club.

The event, dubbed “Punches and Pistons,” is far from a typical fundraiser, but it reflects the spirit of the gym that made it possible.

Levels Training Center began in a one-car garage, built by founder Austin Schnizler for his daughter, now an 11-time national champion. Today, the gym is home to a tight-knit community of fighters — not just in the ring, but in life.

“We do it for the kids,” said Schnizler. “It keeps the kids off the streets; keeps them out of trouble. Instead of sitting at home, eating Cheetos, you’re dedicating yourself to working out.”

Schnizler is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But he continues to show up to be a mentor, even on his toughest days.

“I’m going through chemotherapy now. Every three weeks I get a chemo session,” said Schnizler. “Yeah, I’m sick, but like I said man, 'the world keeps revolving.' The world keeps going. These kids still need guidance. These kids still need the help.”

His example is not lost on the young fighters who watch him lead by showing up, no matter the circumstances.

“We keep our boxing inside of the gym. We don’t street fight. We don’t tell people we box,” said Garcia.

Marcus Cocova|KTVQ

Fights do not always take place under bright lights or inside the ring. Some happen quietly, without a bell or a crowd. That, however, does not mean no one is watching.

“No matter how hard life gets, no matter how many challenges you face, you gotta keep fighting,” said Hultgren.

The Grit & Grind team can be reached at (406) 698-0226 for information on how to donate. The group's raffle drawing will take place on May 30th at the Powder Horn Lounge.