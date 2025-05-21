BILLINGS — In the Nevin household, silence is not exactly golden.

“We get concerts in the basement all the time,” said Todd Nevin. “One day, it could be a recorder, it could be guitars, trombones, trumpets. It's kind of a place for kids to come play.”

Watch full video below:

From sax to soul: Laurel teen plays with heart across the community

At the center of this family jam session is 17-year-old Mason Nevin, a junior at Laurel High School, who plays four kinds of saxophones and is adding more instruments to his repertoire each year.

“Flute, I picked up because I want to be a music teacher,” said Mason. “And then, tuba, I brought home because in Missoula, I want to march with a brass instrument.”

He began playing in sixth grade and now has plans to study music education after high school. Clarinet is on deck for next year.

Before Mason was playing the saxophone, his mother was the household's musician.

“You can’t help, but just kind of click your fingers and play a scale in your head," said Jamie Nevin, his mom. "I (dragged) it out and Mason sat there and we put a reed in it and kind of showed him how to hold it … It wasn’t premeditated at all.”

His sister, Madison Nevin, soon followed.

“I was jealous that Mason was playing an instrument,” said Madison. “So, I wanted to play too.”

For Mason, music began at home. He quickly found, however, it belonged just as much to others.

“I find a lot of that gratification in music is playing for others,” said Mason.

He does just that — performing the national anthem at softball games, playing for veterans on commemorative holidays, and bringing oldies to residents at an assisted living facility, where his sister works.

“One of my residents was crying to it,” said Madison. “Seeing that Mason can do something that puts that much emotion into someone else — it's just cool.”

While Mason may master many instruments, it is his generosity that resonates the loudest.

“I just thought that was an unselfish thing for him to do,” said Todd, Mason's dad. “So, when I watch Positively Montana and I see kids being unselfish, it's inspiring, and I thought, ‘Well, I'm kind of inspired by him when I come home and hear some of the things he is doing.’"