BILLINGS — Fourth and fifth grade chefs were hard at work in the Billings Senior High cafeteria on Monday—nearly 20 of them—whipping up their best dishes for Sodexo's Future Chefs challenge, a culinary competition.

One cook, Alexandra (Ali) Diaz, stood out from the crowd, not with Americanized favorites, but with a meal more personal.

“Cooking is kind of like–you gotta make the connection with the foods,” said Ali.

She prepared causa, a Peruvian dish passed down in her family through generations.

From Peru with Love: Young chef’s causa wins culinary competition

The 9-year-old began cooking in the kitchen at home, alongside her father, Sergio.

“It takes some time to make it. Yeah, I can ask for some help and they will help me, and it's a way to spend father-daughter time," said Sergio.

Knowing his way around the kitchen, Sergio is the first to admit who the real head chef is.

“I’m living far away from my country. I can share part of me, (how) I grew up, with (my children)," said Sergio. "I cook them several Peruvian dishes, but I cannot beat grandma’s causa.”

Ali's abuelita herself made the journey from Peru to be here for her granddaughter's big moment.

"Potatoes, you know, that is originally from Peru– (the) potato. We have more than 4,000 variety of potatoes," said Luz Maria Diaz, Ali's grandmother.

With someone so familiar with the dish present, the cooking competition came with an extra set of nerves for Ali, who described herself as “100% nervous.”

The cafeteria full of creative dishes took the edge off. Ali said her favorite part of the event was trying her competitor's food.

“My dad (cooks) and I’m a lot like my dad, and I just want to do the same thing as him," said Ali, who took home first place.

The secret component mixed in her winning dish?

“We are always making things with the heart and with love. It’s the most important ingredient," said Luz Maria.