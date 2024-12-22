Friends remember Billings historian as compassionate, caring, and kind

Kevin Kooistra, a well-known and well-spoken historian, had worked at the Western Heritage Center (WHC) since the 1990's.

He died from a heart attack on Sunday night. He was 63 years old.

Kooistra used to go up a spiral staircase in a tower to his office.

But his co-workers say he actually worked in three different offices in the building that was originally the Parmly Billings Library.

He left his legacy in the building and connected with many people in Billings.

Kooistra started at the Western Heritage Center in 1996, eventually taking over as the museum's executive director in 2017.

He had a passion for history and people.

The Western Heritage Center feels much emptier these days.

“It's actually been quite difficult even coming into the building without him here,” said Cecelia Gavinsky, WHC collections manager.

Gavinsky worked with Kooistra for nine years at the museum until this week.

“Compassionate about what we did and really motivated us to work on what we wanted to work on and supported us as staff,” Gavinsky said. “And he's so passionate just about humans in general.”

“What is our place in our history?” Kooistra asked during an interview in April. “And how do we look back in these events and what do we learn from these events?”

Gavinsky says compassion for people carried over to the historical figures Kooistra studied and every part of his life.

“There was always something fun to do with that guy,” said Kevin Odenthal, who became good friends with Kooistra when they lived across the street from each other.

If Odenthal had a planned trip, Kooistra would have something to make it more fun.

“He goes, oh, you know, you should go through Ingomar,” Odenthal said about a conversation with Kooistra. “And they have this great little appetizer at the Lil. He says, I know it sounds terrible, but it's crackers and a raw onion and cheddar cheese. It's delicious. Who thinks of stuff like that? Kevin Kooistra. That's who.”

Odenthal's wife, Kristi Drake, worked with Kooistra on what may have been among his last projects, seven panels of historical information on the Skyline Trail on the rims.

“I think he really loved to teach people in his gentle way,” said Drake, Billings Trailnet executive director. “He just shared his enthusiasm. So I think it was probably a joy for him to have something that he could really share.”

Billings Mayor Bill Cole and Kooistra shared a passion for history.

He and I would talk about Woodstock, Vermont, the boyhood home of Frederick Billings,” Cole said. “We talked about the cemetery there. We talked about the story of Frederick Billings, which was absolutely, fascinating. The best way we can honor Kevin's memory is to care about what he cared about.”

“He had a goofy little chuckle,” Odenthal said. “He was so genuine and he was always so happy.

“He's a pillar of the community,” Gavinsky said. “He's a lovable guy, but he was so passionate about being compassionate and love.”