Friday Morning Headlines: Chairlift death investigation, Billings company sues city, Montana sports betting

Red Lodge Mountain "fully committed" to cooperating with death investigation

RED LODGE - An independent investigation is now underway on Red Lodge Mountain as the wife of the Billings man killed in a ski lift accident is now being represented by a Billings law firm.

Mountain officials are denying claims that they are not cooperating with the investigation. In a response on Thursday, resort officials said they are fully committed to continuing to cooperate with the process.

Billings tow company sues city after it was removed from rotation following complaint

BILLINGS - A Billings-based tow company is suing the city and the city police chief after being removed from the tow rotation following overcharging complaints.

Anderson Towing alleges its constitutional rights were violated.

The court filing states that they received no notice or hearing from the Billings Police Department before the suspension, which ends April 30.

More than 37,000 bets placed in Montana during first NCAA tourney games

BILLINGS - Sports bettors in Montana are placing tens of thousands of bets as the Sweet Sixteen continues in the NCAA tournament.

Montana Sports Bet reports more than 37,000 bets were placed in the state in the first four days of the tournament alone.

As more games are scheduled tonight, businesses with sports betting stations say they are expecting even more business.

