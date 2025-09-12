Friday Headlines: YVAS mishap, Tribal turmoil, Tenant union

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Sept. 12

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter staff frustrated after exposure to FBI meth incineration

BILLINGS - Fourteen employees at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter were hospitalized Wednesday after being exposed to smoke containing methamphetamine during a routine FBI drug incineration at a nearby city-operated crematorium.

The fumes began filling the shelter building during the FBI's drug destruction operation at the crematorium, which shares facilities with the animal shelter. An emergency evacuation was conducted for both staff and animals housed at the facility.

All 14 employees were taken to local hospitals as a precautionary measure following the exposure incident. The extent of their conditions and current status was not immediately available.

The FBI routinely destroys confiscated drugs at authorized facilities, but the proximity of the crematorium to the animal shelter created an unexpected hazard during Wednesday's operation.

Northern Cheyenne chiefs remove 10 from tribal government

LAME DEER - The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the removal of 10 Northern Cheyenne Tribal Government members this week.

The action follows what President Gene Small described as an illegal council meeting aimed at removing him from office. Small is seeking an audit of more than $91 million in tribal spending.

Multiple attempts to reach the removed tribal council members for comment were unsuccessful.

Billings apartment complex residents forming tenant union

BILLINGS - Tenants at Rose Park Plaza Apartments in midtown Billings are forming a tenant union to address what organizers describe as unsafe living conditions.

The organizing effort comes in response to what tenants say are ignored complaints made to California-based Capital Realty, the property management company.

Residents cite delayed maintenance repairs among other ongoing issues affecting their living conditions.

Capital Realty did not respond to requests for comment.

