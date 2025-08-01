Friday Headlines: Shooting threat, Stranger danger, Downtown business

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Aug. 1
Billings teen arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up school, church
BILLINGS - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making shooting plans targeting a school and church in the Billings area.
Police on Thursday responded to the 3200 block of Rosebud Drive for a suspicious call.
When they arrived, officers and detectives located the teen and determined the threats were credible.
The teen is facing a possible charge of felony intimidation and is being held at Youth Services.
Billings mother warns other parents of stranger danger
BILLINGS - A Billings mother is warning other parents after her 9-year-old son was approached by a stranger while riding his bike.
According to the boy, a man driving a van asked him to show where Pioneer Park is. The child ran inside, and his mother now fears what could have happened. She wants to remind parents to talk with their children about stranger danger.
Leaders tout downtown Billings as Buffalo Block prepares to close
BILLINGS - The Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse has announced it will close on Aug. 30, citing financial reasons.
The restaurant has been open since 2019 after the Rex, a historic hotel and eatery, closed in 2017.
Despite this closure, the Downtown Billings Association says they have no concerns and that downtown is only growing.
