Friday Headlines: Search paused, Suspicious encounters, Firefighters Memorial

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, June 13

Wilderness educator warns hikers to avoid area near search for missing hiker near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Officials in Carbon County have paused the search for a 23-year-old hiker who they now believe drowned in East Rosebud Creek.

Red Lodge Fire and Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff's Office announced that the three-day effort to find the missing man has officially been suspended.

Authorities believe the hiker was washed away by fast and high waters in the creek.

The same rapid waters are currently preventing consistent construction to rebuild trails and a bridge in the area that were wiped away in 2022.

'It's terrifying': Billings women speaking out about stalking experiences

BILLINGS - Women in Billings are speaking out about what they describe as a growing number of suspicious encounters at local stores, including possible cases of stalking.

A Facebook post warning women about troubling experiences at Target on Central Avenue has prompted many others to share similar encounters from around town.

Billings police say that while they do not receive frequent calls about these cases, they do not take the situation lightly.

Three new names added to Montana State Firefighters Memorial

LAUREL - Three new names are joining dozens of others on the Montana State Firefighters Memorial, including a wildland firefighter from Miles City.

David Lambers, John Raisler, and Julianne Turchetti all lost their lives recently after serving as either aerial firefighters or on the Montana Air National Guard.

Nearly 90 names are now on the memorial's walls as of this year.

