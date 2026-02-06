Friday Headlines: School walkouts, Senior Center, New coach

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Feb. 6

Billings administrators outline rules for student walkouts after ICE protest

BILLINGS - As protests continue across the country over immigration enforcement, tensions are rising among both adults and students, leading to walkouts at schools nationwide, including in Billings last week.

In Texas, the state has warned school districts they could face state takeover if they help facilitate student walkouts. In other states, students have been suspended for violating school conduct policies by walking out.

On Wednesday, Billings Schools Superintendent Erwin Garcia addressed the issue in a statement to staff, students and families explaining district protocol.

Garcia clarified that the district does not seek to take away First Amendment rights from students, but certain acts aren't protected.

Championing connection: Billings woman fights for a West End senior center

BILLINGS - Cards are dealt. Meals are shared. Laughter echoes through the room.

For a few hours every Tuesday and Thursday, a basement at King of Glory Church becomes something more a place of community for seniors on Billings’ far West End.

“They just love it here,” said Marilyn Campbell. “They just want to get out of their four walls at home.”

Those weekly gatherings offer connection, but Campbell says they’re not enough.

Finding 'green grass,' Bobby Kennedy energized to lead Montana as new coach

MISSOULA — The excitement rolls on at the University of Montana, and on Thursday afternoon at the Canyon Club inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Bobby Kennedy was officially introduced as the 38th head football coach of the Montana Grizzlies.

"Our goal is to win conference championships, our goal is to graduate student-athletes, our goal for this football program is to win a national championship, and I do not think that that is outrageous," University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam said to open the press conference.

"That is a goal we can accomplish with what we're doing, and I'm excited to have Coach Kennedy lead us into the 2026 season."

Q2 Weather

Billings Forecast Friday Feb 6, 2026

