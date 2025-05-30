Friday Headlines: PETA in Billings, Good Neighbor Agreement, Injured boy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 30

Support pours in for Billings restaurant as PETA holds 'Hell on Wheels' demonstration

BILLINGS - A PETA campaign truck made an appearance in downtown Billings on Thursday, playing loud sounds of squealing pigs as part of a demonstration aimed at raising awareness about veganism and factory farming practices.

The demonstration, dubbed "Hell on Wheels" by the organization, drew attention from local residents and businesses.

"The demonstration is an effort to raise awareness about veganism and factory farming practices," a PETA representative said.

However, many who witnessed the display expressed different sentiments.

"They supported local restaurants and Montana agriculture," said one onlooker.

Sibanye Stillwater celebrates 25th anniversary of Good Neighbor Agreement with environmental groups

COLUMBUS - Sibanye-Stillwater Mine staff and the Northern Plains Resource Council celebrated the Good Neighbor Agreement on Thursday.

The agreement helps maintain clean water and addresses traffic concerns, creating a unique cooperation between the mining company and environmental groups.

"The GNA helps keep water clean and deals with traffic, forming a unique cooperation between the company and environmental groups," a rancher said.

Company leaders view the agreement as a positive development following challenging times.

"The agreement is a positive step forward after years of hardship, including a decrease in operations," a company leader said.

Billings boy recovering after losing part of leg in lawnmower accident

BILLINGS - The Billings community is rallying behind a 4-year-old boy who is recovering after losing part of his leg in a lawnmower accident.

Jaylon Clark lost his left foot on May 16. His mother, Julia Littlewolf, said Jaylon was flown to St. Vincent Regional Hospital for treatment.

As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,000 for the boy.

Community support continues to grow with upcoming fundraisers scheduled at Hooligans on Monday, June 2, and another at Craft B&B on June 7.

“Jalen is so loved, and he has so many people that care for him,” Littlewolf said.

