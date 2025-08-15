Friday Headlines: Montana wildfires, Coal mine visit, 110th MontanaFair

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Aug. 15

Summer Springs Fire becomes second largest in Montana as 35 wildfires burn across state

The Summer Springs fire in Treasure County has grown to more than 2,500 acres with no containment, making it the second largest wildfire currently burning in Montana.

Located about 20 miles southeast of Custer, crews are facing challenges with rough terrain as they work to attack the fire's perimeter.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says there are no evacuations or closures at this time.

Montana is currently battling 35 different wildfires across the state.

Daines praises Trump coal policy in visit to Signal Peak Mine in Musselshell County

ROUNDUP - The Signal Peak Mine in the Bull Mountains is celebrating new life this week after facing the threat of closure.

The mine will now stay open for at least nine more years due to a provision in President Trump's massive spending bill signed this spring.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced the provision into the bill, allowing the mine to expand.

110th MontanaFair nearing end of run

Not just fun and games: Inside MontanaFair's daily ride safety inspections

BILLINGS - MontanaFair is entering its second-to-last day at MetraPark, having drawn thousands of visitors daily throughout its run.

More than 100 employees with Thomas Carnival continue to inspect rides daily to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, Rodeo Billings kicked off its first of many future outdoor events at MetraPark, marking the return of an outdoor arena.

