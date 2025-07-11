Friday Headlines: ICE arrest, Teen driving, Green thumb

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, July 11

Federal hearing held for man arrested by ICE in Helena

MISSOULA - A Mexican man and Helena resident is at the center of an immigration case that's drawing attention across Montana after police detained him during a traffic stop for an expired vehicle registration.

Body camera footage shows the moment Christopher Martinez was stopped and detained by police last week.

A federal hearing was held for Martinez on Thursday in Missoula, where attorneys debated what the federal government describes as a "standard immigration case," while Martinez's attorneys argue it constitutes a constitutional violation.

Montana roads are risky for teens. This one is taking it slow

BILLINGS - Montana has one of the highest teen driver death rates in the nation, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Crashes account for nearly one in three adolescent fatalities in the state and are the leading cause of death among teens.

"This is another reason to take it slow on the road," said Hollyanna Patterson, a Laurel High School freshman.

Foliage Fest set to showcase new plant species created in Billings

BILLINGS - A Billings business owner is taking her green thumb to new heights by creating her own species of plants.

Monet Bjerken of Monet's Garden has been developing new plant varieties that haven't existed before, expanding her greenhouse from 180 plants to thousands.

Starting today through Saturday, she will be featuring her plants at Foliage Fest alongside Gainan's.

