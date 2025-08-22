Friday Headlines: Hikers rescued, YAM cuts, Crazy Mountains debate

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Aug. 22

Montana National Guard rescues hikers from Beartooths by helicopter

COLUMBUS - Montana Army National Guardsmen rescued three hikers suffering from hypothermia in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, according to a release from the National Guard.

The three hikers were found in the Princess Lake area and transported to Columbus for medical care. A Billings Fire Department flight paramedic was also aboard the rescue aircraft to assist with medical treatment.

'Not insignificant': Yellowstone Art Museum faces $170K cut from county

BILLINGS - Staff at the Yellowstone Art Museum say they are likely to undergo substantial changes after Yellowstone County commissioners outlined a 77% decrease in the museum's budget.

The proposed cuts would reduce the museum's annual funding from approximately $220,000 to $50,000.

Commissioners told MTN News that other museums would receive about the same funding as usual, while the Huntley Project Museum will receive an additional $82,000 to its budget.

'We’re losing it’: One man’s fight to keep the Crazy Mountains public

Battle over Montana public lands brewing in Crazy Mountains

BIG TIMBER - A fifth-generation Montanan is speaking out as a land deal reshapes public access to the Crazy Mountains.

Brad Wilson, founder of the Friends of the Crazy Mountains, is at the center of a complicated debate with a proposed deal sparking deep divisions over questions of public access, private property rights and the future of the area.

