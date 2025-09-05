Friday Headlines: Food desert, School bus crash, Stolen tricycle

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Sept. 5

Crow organizations working to combat food inaccessibility on reservation

CROW AGENCY — A coalition of Crow Nation nonprofits is working to address ongoing food access challenges on the reservation by launching a comprehensive survey to better understand residents' needs.

The organizations are compiling a food accessibility survey for Crow Agency, asking residents where they currently obtain their meals and what food-related resources they would like to see established on the reservation.

The initiative comes as the community continues to grapple with limited food access options in the area.

Meanwhile, Crow Fish and Game's bison management program provided direct food assistance earlier this week, donating 1,000 pounds of free bison meat to 120 Crow families.

Billings school bus driver cited for careless driving following crash

BILLINGS - The driver of a Billings school bus that crashed off the road has been cited for careless driving following an incident that injured three students.

The Montana Highway Patrol said a tire popped on the bus after the driver hit a guardrail, sending the vehicle down an embankment on Neibauer Road.

Three students were hurt in the crash, with one requiring hospitalization.

First Student, the bus company, said the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol but remains on leave pending further investigation.

'Heartbreaking:' Billings family distraught after autistic son's bike is stolen

BILLINGS - A Billings family is asking for the community's help after thieves broke into their garage and stole their son's adaptive needs tricycle.

The Larson family said the suspects broke in early Friday morning, smashing a window and taking the specialized bike along with other family belongings.

Lance Larson has used the tricycle to compete in the Special Olympics for the past five years. His family is hopeful they can find a replacement in time for next year's competitions.

Q2 Weather

A powerful cold front pushed southward over Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, and it brought a lot of strong wind, more clouds and smoke, and cooler air, but virtually no rain. The cold front is now pushing out of the region, and we can expect weaker wind, less smoke and a cooler Friday morning start in the 30s and 40s.

