Friday Headlines: Dead fish, Stolen truck, Huntley Project Museum

Dead fish wash ashore at Laurel's South Pond

BILLINGS - Hundreds of dead fish lining the shoreline of Laurel's South Pond have raised questions among visitors to Lions Family Park this week.

Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks want to clear the air, explaining that this is a natural event that has happened before when shallow, stagnant water combines with drastic changes in temperature.

FWP confirms there is no risk to humans or pets.

Truck, trailer stolen from Billings area dealers recovered in Idaho

BILLINGS - More than $100,000 of stolen property, including a truck and a camper trailer, have been recovered after being stolen from two different Billings-area businesses.

Staff at Bretz RV in Lockwood say a sting operation in Idaho led police to the stolen property there, but ultimately did not end in the arrest of the suspects.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says a warrant is out for the arrest of the alleged suspect, Jonathan Shane Roberts, who is wanted in multiple states.

Huntley Project Museum needs help with repairs from hail damage

BILLINGS - The Huntley Project Museum is still seeking public assistance after being damaged by severe weather last month.

The museum has reopened, but significant work remains to restore the property's 18 buildings and further protect more than 5,000 artifacts.

Museum staff say they have raised some money from local donations and are also seeking grants to pay for repairs.

