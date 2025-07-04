Friday Headlines: Custer Co. wildfire evacuations, Makoshika State Park fire help, Laurel fireworks show

Custer County wildfire prompts evacuation orders in Moon Creek subdivisions

Pre-evacuations from Thursday night are now upgraded to full evacuation orders in a Custer County community Friday morning as a new wildfire sparks, potentially endangering subdivisions.

The Custer County Fire Department and sheriff say the fire is now endangering a stretch of area near Moon Creek Road, adding the subdivisions near Ridge Drive and Woodland Drive should evacuate now.

Firefighters say this fire was one of seven fires that sparked in the Moon Creek area, possibly caused by lightning.

Glendive community rallies as wildfire damages Makoshika State Park

A wildfire burning in Makoshika State Park continues to burn, reaching nearly 170 acres since it started Wednesday night.

Montana FWP officials say the fire destroyed a yurt and at least one restroom, while Thursday rain showers helped reduce the flames.

The full extent of the damage remains unknown while nearby communities rally to help both the park and others impacted.

Laurel community prepares for final Thomson Park fireworks show

The community of Laurel is gearing up for one final fireworks show at Thomson park.

New astro turf sports fields are in the works in the area, making the park no longer a viable option for the show.

Organizers say the show will go on.

As of now, there is no location chosen to host the event.

The show, hosted by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, draws in thousands each year.