Friday Headlines: Assaults on officers, Stolen antlers, Grizzly killed

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 16
After violent attack on officer, Billings police note more dangerous environment for law enforcement
BILLINGS - A Billings police officer was seriously injured after being attacked while responding to a trespassing call at a downtown parking garage Wednesday night.
Officer Hope Reid was dispatched to a parking garage on North Broadway after reports of an armed trespasser with a knife.
Police say John Smells "violently attacked" Reid, causing serious injuries.
Reid was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
Smells faces officer assault charges.
Melville woman reacts to allegations against Montana Guardsmen in antler theft
MELVILLE - In Sweet Grass County, deputies are investigating three Montana Guard airmen accused of trespassing and stealing elk antlers this month.
Detectives allege the airmen landed a military helicopter on a private ranch in the Crazy Mountain foothills to commit the theft.
Residents of the nearby community of Melville say the incident feels like a significant breach of trust.
Food-conditioned grizzly bear killed in Yellowstone National Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - In Yellowstone National Park, staff trapped and killed a grizzly bear this week after it became conditioned to human food.
Park staff say the 11-year-old, 400-pound male repeatedly sought out human food sources, overturning bear-resistant dumpsters near Old Faithful and other popular areas of the park.
The last grizzly bear killed in a similar management action was in 2017.
