Friday Headlines: Assaults on officers, Stolen antlers, Grizzly killed

Billings police officer violently assaulted Wednesday

BILLINGS - A Billings police officer was seriously injured after being attacked while responding to a trespassing call at a downtown parking garage Wednesday night.

Officer Hope Reid was dispatched to a parking garage on North Broadway after reports of an armed trespasser with a knife.

Police say John Smells "violently attacked" Reid, causing serious injuries.

Reid was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Smells faces officer assault charges.

Melville woman reacts to allegations against Montana Guardsmen in antler theft

MELVILLE - In Sweet Grass County, deputies are investigating three Montana Guard airmen accused of trespassing and stealing elk antlers this month.

Detectives allege the airmen landed a military helicopter on a private ranch in the Crazy Mountain foothills to commit the theft.

Residents of the nearby community of Melville say the incident feels like a significant breach of trust.

Food-conditioned grizzly bear killed in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - In Yellowstone National Park, staff trapped and killed a grizzly bear this week after it became conditioned to human food.

Park staff say the 11-year-old, 400-pound male repeatedly sought out human food sources, overturning bear-resistant dumpsters near Old Faithful and other popular areas of the park.

The last grizzly bear killed in a similar management action was in 2017.

