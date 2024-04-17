Free soil testing for lead offered in Billings on Saturday

(RiverStone Health press release)

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health is partnering with Gainan’s Heights Flowers and Garden at 810 Bench Blvd. to offer free soil testing for lead from 9 a.m. till noon on Saturday, April 27 at the Heights location.

Staff from RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will test soil samples, answer questions about preventing lead poisoning, and provide helpful information on how to protect you and your family.

Lead poisoning is a concern for everyone and is a significant threat to children’s health and development. Lead can get into soil from flaking old lead-based paint, from certain commercial or industrial processes and is naturally occurring in some areas. To date, little lead testing has been done in Yellowstone County, so our risk for lead in soil is uncertain.

To have your yard or garden soil tested, bring up to five bags of soil in separate clean, clear quart-sized plastic bags. Bags should be at least half full of soil. Soil should be dry and free of debris and plant material.

To learn more, visit www.riverstonehealth.org/lead [riverstonehealth.org]