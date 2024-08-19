'Free Haircut in the Park' honors late Billings barber's legacy

BILLINGS — A group of barbers gathered at South Park Friday afternoon to give out free haircuts and celebrate the life of someone who began that same tradition years ago.

Many people attended all day to get a free trim and food and all were welcome.

Stylists Taylor Rae Seal and Steve Berg wanted to continue on a tradition set by their friend, Elias Frank Bacon, who would give out free cuts whenever he could.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Barbers Steve Berg and Taylor Rae Seal helped organize the event and gave out free haircuts. Both of them were close friends with Elias Frank Bacon.

“I have a lot of emotions, but we're staying busy. I'm grateful,” said Seal.

Bacon was shot and killed on August 16, 2021, on the Rocky Boy reservation. Seal and Berg first met him at beauty school nearly 10 years ago, and remember him for not only his impressive barber skills but ability to give back to his community, especially the unhoused.

“He could not just put a lightning bolt in your hair; he could carve in Mount Rushmore in your hair. I mean, he was crazy and had mad barber skills, but he had such a big heart,” said Berg.

"Elias always said to me, like at any moment, this could be us. There's no reason that someone's having to be in this situation versus us. Then I just showed up because it's something he wanted me to do, and of course, it felt awesome and it was awesome," said Seal.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Elias's motto was, "If you looked good, you’d feel good.”

Bacon lived by the motto, "If you looked good, you’d feel good,” and that was the spirit of those in attendance. Chey Elkboy and Roger McCrea were in the skate park that morning when Seal approached them about the event.

“We were looking for jobs, so our appearance needs to be good. It's really good that they did this,” said Elkboy.

“It's like a blessing. I feel good. Very confident," said McCrea.

The event was set on the third anniversary of Bacon's passing to honor his mission. While it was not advertised far in advance, many still showed up, which set a reminder of what Bacon set out to do with his talents.

"We really were focused on getting cuts to people, the less advantaged folks, the ones who got kids that are going to start school, and they just don't have the dough to get them haircuts," said Berg. "We were hoping those people would come, and we could take some of Elias's heart and put it into this event, and have some people leave with smiles.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The event at South Park honored the third anniversary of the death of Elias Frank Bacon. Bacon began doing free cuttings randomly for the homeless nearly ten years ago, and now, his friends want to continue on the tradition after his passing.

Despite tragedy, these stylists hope that this new tradition will continue, and give back to those just like Elias Frank Bacon once did.

“He's my best friend and just my sidekick really, so it sucks to be here without him, but I know he's here in spirit,” said Seal.