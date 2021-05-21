Free bike repair clinic held at Medicine Crow Middle School in Billings

BILLINGS- — On Friday, Kids in Motion, an organization funded by St. Vincent’s Healthcare, held a free bike repair clinic at Medicine Crow Middle School.

The students dropped their bikes off before school, went to class all day, and then picked them up after school when they were fixed.

“Typically, we fix tubes and tires, brake cables, shift cables and bent wheels. Just basic adjustments,” says William Hanson, a bike mechanic who often works with Kids in Motion.

“We try and hold about 10 clinics a year, or five a semester at different schools,” says Elyse Monat, the active transportation planner for the City of Billings.

They hold the clinics at underprivileged schools where their efforts would have the most direct effect.

They average roughly 30 bikes per clinic and try their best to fix them all.

SCL Health has sponsored the Kids in Motion program since 2015. This program aims to keep children active to improve the health of the community.

For more information on how to get involved with the program, or if you would like to become a bike mechanic, visit the Kids in Motion website.