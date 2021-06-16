Fourth of July closures to be in place for Billings Rims public areas

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department will close portions of public areas on the Rims during the Fourth of July holiday.

The closures will include Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park and public areas along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights and along the south side of Highway 3.

The closures will begin Sunday, July 4 at 5 a.m. and will remain until the morning of Monday, July, 5.

Vehicle, bike, and pedestrian access is prohibited during this period, according to a fire department press release. The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police and Billings Fire Department will have active patrols along the closed areas.

"We understand this is an inconvenience to our community, but please support our efforts in trying to prevent serious incidents that could affect citizens, homes & emergency responders," the press release states.