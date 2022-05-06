Founders of Bozeman's Treeline Coffee win Montana Small Business Persons of the Year

BOZEMAN — The founders of Treeline Coffee Roasters in Bozeman have been named Montana Small Business Persons of the Year for 2022.

This was in partnership with National Small Business Week. The theme of this year's celebration was “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship."

Treeline was founded in 2013 by Deejay Newell and Natalie Van Duesen. As their small business has grown in Bozeman, they have been able to deliver their coffee to all 50 states and 14 countries around the world.

“It's easy to forget, you know, we are just in it doing work, doing what we love, and then every once in a while you look back and realize where we came from and how we built this and it is somewhat surreal,” said Van Duesen.

Treeline was selected for its resilience in navigating challenges during the COVID pandemic. Representatives from the Small Business Administration were on hand to award Newell and Van Duesen.

They also received remarks from Montana’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Jon Tester as well as Rep. Matt Rosendale.

“When I first visited Natalie in Bozeman all those years ago and saw her tiny little set-up at the farmers market and I was like, this is going to see something great, like I have to be a part of it and I'm so grateful to be a part of it,” said Newell.

