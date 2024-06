The main water line in Forsyth was damaged Wednesday morning during construction work on Front Street, which drained the main water tower, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton told Q2 News.

Fulton said he had few details, but city is working to restore water service to residents by the end of the day.

The Forsyth Independent Press reports that municipal water is expected to be unavailable to much of the day as the reservoir is refilled.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.