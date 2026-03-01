BILLINGS— A former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent seems to be making a breakthrough with Billings high school students as he warned them about drugs and alcohol this week.

Students lined up to speak with Rocky Herron for an hour following his 90-minute presentation at Skyview High School on Thursday.

Former DEA agent warns Billings high school students of drugs and alcohol use

“It was my work as a special agent arresting drug dealers that created to me this almost obsession I have now to share what I've lived and seen with as many students as I can, so they can avoid the same pitfalls and hazards in life,” said Herron.

Herron highlighted issues threatening Montanans, such as the overconsumption of alcohol, THC levels in marijuana and use of fentanyl in the state.

Montana ranks fifth among all states for highest alcohol consumption, according to America’s Health Rankings.

“Montana is interesting because I've never seen a place with so many liquor stores, casinos. The dispensaries for marijuana are everywhere,” said Herron.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Rocky Herron

“A kid smoking a joint today is taking in six or seven times as much THC… (than) when my friends were using it. And adults don't understand that,” he added.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), emergency crews responded to 137 fentanyl overdoes in 2023, nearly triple the 46 overdoses they responded to in 2021.

“The rise of fentanyl in the last five years is nothing short of staggering,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who invited Herron to speak to the students.

“We're trying to get in front of as many kids as we can to get them educated about just how dangerous the drug problem is right now,” added Knudsen.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen

Skyview High School students described Herron’s message as both shocking and relatable following his presentation.

“Almost everybody vapes except for me. So, I feel a lot of peer pressure there,” said sophomore Jack Ellis.

“I think the saddest part was that babies are just being born addicted to these substances… and they didn't make that choice, which is very sad,” added Ellis’ classmate, Taylor Schmitt.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Taylor Schmitt

“I think he worded stuff really well and just the passion he had behind it was so impressive and moving. It was a completely different experience, and I think everyone should be given that opportunity to experience Rocky's message,” said sophomore Oscar Sutton.

Herron was a DEA special agent for 31 years but has dedicated his time to warning people about the negative effects of drugs and alcohol since his retirement in 2021.

This is the second time Herron has spoken to students in Billings.