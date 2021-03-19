Menu

Classic rock band Foreigner will perform in Billings and Butte

Courtesy MetraPark
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 19, 2021
MetraPark announced Friday that the classic rock band Foreigner will perform at the First Interstate Arena in Billings.

Foreigner racked up a string of Top 40 hits in the 70s and 80s, including "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," "I've Been Waiting For A Girl Like You," and "Jukebox Hero."

The concert is scheduled for June 30.

Ticket pre-sales begin March 25 and general sales begin March 26. Click here for more information.

Foreigner will also perform in Butte at the Civic Center on September 11; click here for more information.

