Food To Trunk offers help on weekend

The Billings Food Bank held its first weekend "Farm To Trunk" event to give more people a chance at receiving food boxes.

Boy Scouts volunteered to put the food into vehicles on Saturday.

"Farm To Trunk" is a USDA program and the Billings Food Bank adds supplemental items.

The four-day event started Wednesday and it draws from 300 to 500 on weekdays.

Sheryle Shandy, food bank executive director, said some who work during the week may have a better chance on a Saturday to get to "Farm To Trunk."

It has been a good way to distribute necessary food during the pandemic.

Sheryle Shandy, Billings Food Bank executive director. KTVQ photo

"We're not a means testing social service," Shandy said. "We don't ask for financial information. Somebody comes and asks us for help, we want to be able to do that without putting an onus on them for having to come to us. Everybody's entitled to come and get a box. So we have the ability to help people. We just need to make it as easy as possible for them to access us."

Shandy does not have a date for the next "Farm To Trunk," but says monthly food boxes are available at the food bank.