Flood relief money available from Billings Association of Realtors

More help is still available for those who were hit hard by floods that ravaged Montana earlier this summer.

The Billings Association of Realtors has extended the deadline for homeowners and renters who were affected by June’s flooding to apply for relief funds until Sept. 30.

The money comes from a $250,00 grant that the Billings Association of Realtors received from the Realtor Relief Fund through the National Association of Realtors to assist those who suffered damage from the floods.

The fund will pay the actual amount of the mortgage or rent up to $2,000. The only stipulation is that the home must be a primary residence.

There are also $1,000 grants available to those who do their own home even though the mortgage is already paid.

Those wanting to apply must be able to provide:

Drivers license or valid ID

Photo of damage

Proof of deed to home ownership

Application with physical signature.

Click here for the application or call the Billings Association of Realtors at 406-248-6145 for more information about how to obtain the relief funds.