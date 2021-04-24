Polson police receive donation to increase less lethal tactics

The Polson Police Department received $900 for less lethal training for their officers from the Polson Shooters Association.

But what is less lethal force?

“All law enforcement response to any type of resistance is potentially lethal,” said Polson Police Sgt. George Simpson.

Simpson says the less lethal methods available to officers are pepper spray and tasers.

“Because it has the ability to incapacitate somebody or to have them stop, whatever kind of resistance, and violent behaviors that may be going on,” said Simpson.

Simpson says the department is looking to invest in guns with rubber bullets for officers.

“Bean bag shotguns or something that shoots rubber bullets, in addition to our firearms. Because there is always a need for that as well,” said Simpson.

Less lethal means of arrest, Simpson says, are better for the community.

“Clearly, that's a better way to go for the community and everyone involved, and better for everyone’s health in general,” said Simpson.

Simpson says the $900 is a great start for training officers for less lethal means and is enough to train two officers, who will then train the rest of the patrol.