Flakesgiving helps families celebrate Thanksgiving in Billings

The 34th Annual Flakesgiving provided a chance to pick up a free Thanksgiving dinner at the MetraPark fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Breakfast Flakes from KCTR Cat Country, Paul Mushaben and Mark Wilson, hosted the event with 1,500 dinners.

Paul Mushaben in light cap and Mark Wilson in dark cap. KTVQ photo

The demand was a little less this year and the extras will go to veterans, churches, the women's shelter, the food bank and other groups.

Volunteers help the Breakfast Flakes with the success of Flakesgiving.

"I got a turkey that first year," said Kevin Redfield, a volunteer. "I told myself if I ever come back, I'd be volunteering. So I've been volunteering for about 25 years. It makes a difference to our community that we're feeding somebody that needs it."

"It's a great event," said Kimmie Jones, a volunteer. "And I see a lot of friends. I mean, I see these guys every year. It's like a family. Once a year, twice a year maybe. And we've made lifelong friends here."

"There's still people that are hurting," said Mark Wilson, one of the Breakfast Flakes. "And our event too, encompasses anybody who needs a meal. Maybe somebody who was doing well just lost their job a couple of weeks ago. And you got a nice house and a nice car, but you're not going to have a Thanksgiving meal this year. That's one of the groups we're trying to get to. We want you to have a meal at home with your family. And you don't have to prove anything to us. There's no prerequisite other than if you need a meal, come get one."

Thanksgiving dinners are one of several ways the Flakesgiving fund helps throughout the year.