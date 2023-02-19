Five-time competitors looking to take first in 7th annual "Thirsty Games"

BILLINGS — For the past seven years, in the middle of February, Thirsty Street Brewing becomes bar Olympic central in the Billings. And it’s an event people can’t wait for.

Thirsty Street Brewing kicked off their 7th annual "Thirsty Games" on Saturday with 18 teams competing.

"We get asked all the time, ‘you’re hosting thirsty games again this year, right? When are the signups? When can we sign up?' So, as soon as we get the signup available people are really excited," said Jill Dawson, owner of Thirsty Street Brewing on Saturday.

Dawson and her husband Shay, own Thirsty Street Brewing, located at 2123 1st Avenue N. in Billings and said when they had the idea to host the games years ago, they ran with it and never looked back. They say it’s a great way to get people connected during the colder months.

"It's fun and interactive in the middle of February. It gets people moving and drinking beer," added Dawson.

The games are made up of teams of two, with the top three receiving prizes. First is $100 cash, second is a $50 gift card and third is a $25 gift card. One of those teams, named the “Balloon fighter squad” is comprised of Greg Gabel and Zach Hassler. Friends of 15 years and five-time competitors in the games.

"Zach and I, about five years ago, saw that the thirsty games were happening, and we attended that first game. We ended up doing really well, we went to the finals," said Gabel on Saturday.

Unfortunately, that run ended in heartbreak. And after multiple second place finishes over the years, they’re out to bring a first-place finish home this year.

"It’s the losses that really motivate us. We’re like Jordan coming back after losing to the Pistons. And we feel like if we can win this year, we might just retire from the sport completely," Hassler said laughingly.

Retiring on top is a common theme of many competitors, and Gabel and Hassler may already have their next step mapped out.

"We’ll either coach or get into broadcasting like anybody when they finish up their career. You do one of those two paths probably," Hassler laughingly added.

The two mentioned that they’re coming into this year’s games humble, and ready to bring their "A game" to every event but winning it all would be an awesome conclusion.

"It truly has been a magical journey, the whole five- or six-year ride. It's truly been a couple magical finishes and we'll see if we can finish it off this year in a special way," added Hassler.

And a magic ending was in store for the "Balloon fighter squad", as Greg and Zach took home first place in Saturday's games, in what was called "dramatic fashion" according to Thirsty Street owners Jill and Shay.

On a day that saw their now six-year journey culminate with a first-place finish, they mentioned they were just appreciative of the chance to have a great day having fun.

"I really just appreciate a local brewery playing the games, it’s something you can come do and spend an afternoon having fun with your friends and other friends and compete in games," added Gabel.