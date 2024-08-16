Fishtail man killed in crash near Nye

NYE - A 75-year-old Fishtail man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Nye.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Thursday at 6:36 p.m. on Secondary Highway 419.

The patrol said the man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound on the highway at mile marker 17.4 when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and went off the road. The vehicle rolled multiple times, the patrol said, and came to rest on its top.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, died of blunt force trauma injuries, the patrol said.