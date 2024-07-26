Fishing restrictions placed on section of Yellowstone River

(Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Press Release)

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has issued hoot-owl fishing restrictions on the Yellowstone River from the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site (FAS) east of Livingston to the Highway 212 bridge in Laurel due to high water temperatures and low flows.

The restrictions will go into effect Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m. Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit all fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. The restriction will stay in effect until conditions improve.

FWP's drought policy provides for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout.

The United States Geological survey stream gauge at Big Timber has recorded water temperatures above 73 degrees for at least three consecutive days and water flows in both the Yellowstone River and area tributaries are significantly below average.

These restrictions are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions like this exist. One short-term strategy to address heat-induced stress in Montana's wild trout is to reduce catch-and-release mortality by alerting anglers to fish only in the morning.

If high temperatures and extremely low flows persist, anglers may want to consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.

Along with monitoring stream temperatures, FWP also monitors stream flows and in some streams holds instream flow water rights. FWP’s water program can issue a call on junior water users, when appropriate, to contribute to stream flows through the late summer and early fall. For more information on FWP water rights, click here [links-2.govdelivery.com].

For the latest waterbody restrictions and closures, click here [links-2.govdelivery.com].