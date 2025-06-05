First students from Billings Opportunity School to graduate Saturday

BILLINGS — Six seniors will cross the stage at graduation at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings Saturday.

These students will be the first to complete their journey through the Billings Opportunity School, one of the district's first three charter schools, said Principal Josh Monson.

“Our number one job, our number one goal is getting all of our students successfully through the graduation finish line,” Monson said Thursday.

Watch video of Billings Opportunity School students getting ready to graduate:

Six seniors set to graduate from Billings Opportunity School

Monson said some of the students did not believe they had a chance to graduate.

“If you were to ask them a year ago regarding graduation, they weren't necessarily thinking they would be able to graduate,” Monson said.

Joaquin Clavijo Aparicio, a senior at Billings Opportunity School, revealed that he had planned to drop out and start working last year.

“I didn't think I was going to graduate at all from last year, the way I was doing,” Aparicio said early last week.

With the Opportunity School, he is getting another chance as one of the first graduates from the school.

“It's like a feeling I can't really describe, being, like, a first graduate. It's crazy to me,” Aparicio said.

Monson emphasized that the seniors have gained more confidence in themselves, leading to more hopes and more dreams.

Aparicio shared his thoughts about his future.

“I plan on attending MSUB, or maybe even the school Concordia. But I don't know yet. Still a big decision for me,” Aparicio said.

The Billings Opportunity School provides an alternative pathway to graduation, with smaller class sizes and stronger mentoring.

“I can get class to class. I can do my stuff. I can work in a quiet space,” Aparicio said. “It makes it a lot easier on me. It makes it a lot easier on probably my

teachers too.

Monson said that they are working on Montana state education requirements.

“Students are taking their English classes, social studies, math, and science,” Monson said.

He reiterated that the curriculum is the same as that of other Billings high schools.

“We are just providing that alternative environment, smaller class sizes, additional teacher support, looking at proficiency-based grading,” Monson said.

For Aparicio, attending the Billings Opportunity School has been a life-changing experience.

“Me actually wanting to come to school and actually be here and be in class,” Aparicio said.