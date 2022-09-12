First Look: Tips and tactics to protect yourself

BILLINGS — The body of a Memphis, Tennessee woman was found recently after she was kidnapped and killed while jogging.

Shepherd-Warrior Martial Arts teaches self-defense classes in Billings and they showed us the best tips and practices people can use to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

The first tip is the classic palm-strike; you'll want to hold your palms up to make contact with the assailant's face.

Then you'll want to use your shin to kick their groin.

While they keel over, you'll want to add a couple of knee thrusts to their body and then push them away as hard as you can.

It's important to use your voice when you're being attacked. Yelling or screaming will attract attention to yourself and the situation, hopefully alerting others that you're in need of assistance.

