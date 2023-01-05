First Look: Massive search for missing Billings woman

BILLINGS — After a two-day search in the area of Two Moon Park in Billings, 27-year-old Rachelle Burgess was found Thursday in an apartment downtown.

The parks and rivers were searched by air as well as on the ground using K9 units, an atypically large effort by authorities to find a missing person. She had also been seen in downtown Billings hospitals as well as the Holiday gas station on South Billings Boulevard Thursday.

"We hit it hard, wanted to make sure we covered all the area we possibly could in case she was still there and possibly in trouble. You bring all the resources to bear and if you find out that you didn’t need it, well, that’s a good thing," Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.

She is reportedly safe and in contact with family, according to Linder.