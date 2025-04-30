First Look: Laurel mother responds, Property tax bills endorsed, Mental health training grant

Laurel mother responds to driver’s sentence after losing daughter in crash

A Laurel mother is expressing her anger with the justice system after losing her daughter... Alexus "Lexy" Pyle in a fatal crash four years ago.

Melissa Dunn, Lexy's mother, says the punishment given to Payton Hunter, the man convicted of being involved in the crash, is far too lenient.

Hunter was convicted of one count of criminal endangerment and sentenced to a five-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections.

The Department of Corrections determined that Hunter be placed in a prerelease center after considering all related factors.

MT Senate endorses pair of property tax bills

Lawmakers tied together two major bills in what could be the final version of their plan for property tax reform as the legislature approaches the end of the 2025 session.

Senate Bill 542 establishes "homestead" property tax rates.

House Bill 231 contains a similar system but the conference committee added an amendment that would invalidate it if both bills pass.

The senate will take final votes on both bills on Wednesday.

$2.3 million grant to help with mental health training

MSU's Montana Family Support Program was recently awarded a $2.3 Million grant to expand access to mental health trainings across the state.

The MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing is working to train 108 paraprofessionals by 2028.

Overall, it costs about $10,000 per student.

One Billings community health worker says this funding will go a long way towards solving this mental health crisis.