First Look: Goodbye Village Inn Pizza-- for now

(Editor's Note: First Look is an early look at stories that are coming later in the day.)

The former Village Inn pizzeria spot at 2048 Grand Ave. is being demolished, but the eatery itself will live on.

Village Inn will be moving into the site of CJ's Garage at 2455 Central Ave.

The new owners, who also bought the CJ's restaurant, told MTN News they want to keep the feel of Village Inn alive in the new space.

Village Inn, known by the iconic A-frame roof, closed in May 2022 after 55 years in business.