BILLINGS — On Friday, Oct. 21 an unknown man committed a pretty unusual crime in downtown Billings.

After breaking into Townsquare Media on the top floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. He ended up on a joyride of all things, in a station vehicle. All it took was a little ingenuity and a lot of luck and the perpetrator was behind the wheel of a 2022 Kia Sportage.

The car was eventually recovered, but you’ll never guess where.

Check out the Q2 5:30 News for the full story.