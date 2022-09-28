First Look: Billings man captures rare deer with camera

BILLINGS - For Greg Roset, taking pictures of wildlife is a hobby. The former employee of the Stillwater Mine is retired now and spends his time photographing the beautiful scenery of Montana.

“I just like to pull over and take a picture from the road. I think that’s the wonderful thing about Montana, you don’t have to go on hikes into deep wilderness areas to see wildlife,” Roset said.

Roset recently hit the jackpot when he found an albino deer on the Billings West End, and the pictures are astonishing.

Courtesy Greg Roset Greg Roset recently captured images of a rare albino deer in the Billings area.

“I’ve never seen another albino of anything in the wild, so it’s pretty rare to see. It’s pretty exciting to see one in such closer proximity,” said Roset.

Roset credits the pictures to being attentive to his surroundings, and maybe a little bit of luck.

“I think it's pretty lucky, but it’s amazing how many cars drive by that area. In fact, while I was taking a couple of pictures there must’ve been 40 or 50 cars that went by that probably didn’t even know what I was doing out there,” he said.

