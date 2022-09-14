First Look: Billings hat maker seeing 'Yellowstone' effect

BILLINGS - Rand's Custom Hats has been in Billings for nearly 50 years, but it has never been as popular as it is right now, due in large part to the hit television series "Yellowstone."

The business is owned and operated in Billings and for employees like Thad Lamey, the reason for the recent increase in business is apparent.

“They’ve got the 'Yellowstone' effect. ‘I want to look like Kevin Costner, I want to look like Beth Dutton.’ Everyone’s got that look they are looking for,” Lamey said.

Lamey has worked at Rand’s Hats for about five years. He said the wait time for hats when he first started was about three to five months. Right now, customized hats have a year-long wait for customers.

“In the last year or so, with the Yellowstone influence, as we call it, it’s been huge. The number of orders and just the involvement and interest has been phenomenal,” Lamey said.

Store owner Brad Tilden said the additional business has been nice, but it hasn’t changed the way the store is run.

“The process of how we make hats has not changed very much. We still make hats by hand right here in our shop,” Tilden said.

Tilden said the sudden increase in business is all a part of the most recent trend.

“People watching Yellowstone that have to have the cowboy hat, they’ll come in and say, ‘I want to look like Kevin Costner’ or whatever it is and we’ll build them a hat that looks like that,” Tilden said.

