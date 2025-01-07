First Look 1-7-25

FRISCO, TX -- The Montana State Bobcats Football team's dream season ended in disappointment Monday night after an undefeated season run.

The teams only loss came in the FSC championship game in Frisco, Texas against the North Dakota State Bison.

The bison - an FSC powerhouse with nine titles - scored early and often, opening up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before heading into halftime up 21-3.

But the cats with a perfect 15-0 record coming into the title tilt scored two touchdowns in the third quarter.

In the end the bison would not be denied and ended the bobcats' championship run 35 to 32.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congress certified president-elect Donald Trump's election victory Monday afternoon.

Trump's challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the electoral count.

The process went on with no objections.

Trump is expected to attend meetings with some republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

HELENA, MT -- The first day of the 69th Montana legislature also kicked off Monday.

Both the House and the Senate met for their first floor sessions of the year with 100 representatives and 50 senators taking the oath of office.

Committees will get to work on more than 42 hundred drafted bills beginning Tuesday.

