First Look 1-30-25: Tribal member concerns, First Interstate responds to Metra plans, Lockwood shooting

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 1-29-25

Tribal leaders advise members to carry identification

Crow legislature advises carrying IDs in case of immigration enforcement

CROW AGENCY — The deportation of undocumented migrants across the country this week sent fear into many tribal communities.

While there have been no reports of ice agents approaching anyone on Montana's reservations, the speaker of the House of the Crow legislative branch sent out a letter advising tribal members to carry IDs in case it should ever happen.

More than 2 dozen tribes have issued similar guidance.

First Interstate Bank responds to MetraPark plan to house immigrants

BILLINGS — First Interstate Bank representatives say the bank is not on board with the Yellowstone County commissioners' plan to use the grounds to house illegal immigrants.

Bank officials said Yellowstone County did not contact them, nor does the bank control how the county uses the metra.

First Interstate Bank holds the naming rights to MetraPark's main arena.

Lockwood shooting suspect changes plea

Prosecutors recommend 80-year sentence for teen accused in Lockwood shooting

BILLINGS — A Billings man involved in a 2023 shooting that left a Lockwood man paralyzed has changed his plea.

Ashton Zant Glen, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony charges and no contest to two counts of attempted murder.

Glen and another man, Devon James, were arrested after authorities say they shot Brasser McCabe.

Glen then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, firing multiple shots at a deputy.

Glen's sentencing is set for a later date.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy then cold and snowy

